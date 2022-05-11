Weekly Emergency Services Update

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Winter Fire Safety

THE first significant cold snap of the season is on its way thanks to a cold front that has tracked across the state.

Members from Salamander Fire and Rescue remind readers to ensure that a cold snap doesn’t lead to a mishap, offering the following advice.



Check your heaters before you use them.

If you suspect a fault, have the heater checked by a qualified repairer or replace it.

Check all cords for fraying and damage.

Plug heaters directly into wall sockets only.

Do not overload power boards and ensure everything is kept a metre from the heater.

Fire Open Day

On 14 May many fire stations across the area will open their doors to invite the community to see what occurs behind the scenes, meeting firefighters, seeing trucks in action and most importantly, understanding what local fire brigades do.

Stockton Fire Station (36 Hereford Street), Raymond Terrace Fire Station (3-5 Leisure Way) and Salamander Bay Fire Station (194 Salamander Way) will be opening their doors to the public.

Grab the family and head to your local station, and don’t forget to thank our local brigade members for their hard work.

Swallowing Inhalants

The NSW Poisons Centre is receiving many calls as of recent from people who have accidentally swallowed an inhalant when meaning to take a cough mixture.

To avoid errors, the NSW Poisons Centre recommends storing inhalants and essential oils well away from other liquid medicines such as cough mixtures as the bottles can look very similar.

As well as this, inhalants and medicines should be put away after use and kept out of reach of children to prevent accidental ingestion.

Swallowing inhalants can cause nausea, vomiting, coughing, dizziness or drowsiness.

Some people may develop ongoing breathing problems.

Children and the elderly are at greatest risk of serious effects.

Just 5ml (one teaspoonful) of a pure essential oil can make a child very unwell.

Always call the Poisons Centre on 131126 for further advice after and ingestion of an inhalant or essential oil.

Sunken Vessel

On the night of Saturday 7 May, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to assist a boat captain who had activated a distress beacon when his boat sank offshore of Nelson Bay.

The captain was able to communicate that he had managed to swim to Shark Island.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority tasked Local Water Police, Marine Rescue & the Rescue Helicopter through NSW Ambulance to search the area to find the man.

The Rescue Helicopter Winch inserted the Critical Care Medical Team onto the island.

The male was assessed and treated by the medical team prior to being winched from the location and flown directly to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition though suffering from exposure and back injuries.

Lock It or Lose It

Commander Chad Gillies of the Port Stephens Hunter Police District has stated that incidents of theft from motor vehicles have risen again.

“In the last week we had twelve vehicles broken into and all of them have been unsecured,” Commander Gillies said.

“We’re finding a lot of devices including phones, laptops and iPads are being left in vehicles in the view of the public and then being stolen.

“It’s really important to secure your vehicles and don’t leave items in full display so that the chances of you becoming a victim are greatly reduced,” he said.

New Recruits

On Monday 2 May, the Port Stephens Hunter Police District welcomed its two newest recruits.

The policing careers of Probationary Constables’ Rachael Wilson and Liam Figgett-Lee officially commenced at Port Stephens-Hunter Police District.

“Both are keen additions to our team and we look forward to their development over the coming twelve months of their probation,” Commander Chad Gillies said.

By Tara CAMPBELL