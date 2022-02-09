0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S time for the weekly emergency services update for the Myall Coast region.

Vandalisation of Stroud Helipad



On 1 February 2022, it was reported that the brand new Helipad in Stroud had been vandalised by reckless driving and tyre marks.

The Helipad was donated by John Kiddle and the team at MidCoast Under Road Boring who donated time, labour and parts.

“This project was a dream of Sambo’s and John with his team worked tirelessly to have this project completed before Sambo’s passing, so for the inconsiderate driver it’s thumbs down to you.

“If you have any consideration for our community, return to the scene and clean it up,” former councillor Karen Hutchinson said.

Operation Australia Day

This week, officers from the Port Stephens Hunter Police District wrapped up Operation Australia Day.

Just under 7000 random breath tests were conducted by the Police District and Highway Patrol over the twelve-day period.

Blood Donation Challenge

The NSW Rural Fire Service has taken out the top spot in the 2021 Lifeblood teams blood challenge.

This challenge has helped to save 765 lives through blood donation over the past twelve months.

Congratulations to all the RFS Rural Fire Service members across NSW who have rolled up their sleeves to donate blood to save lives.

Myall River Rescue

Last week, Marine Rescue Port Stephens received a request for assistance from a 5 metre open runabout who was having engine issues just at Corrie Island, south of the short cut in the Myall River.

The radio base advised the skipper that help was soon on the way.

With three adults and two children on board no time was wasted, and the Marine Rescue team headed towards the distressed vessel.

Once on scene, the team worked to tow the vessel to Hawks Nest Boat Ramp.

By Tara CAMPBELL