Weekly Emergency Services update for Myall Coast

Police Graduates

Eight police dogs and 200 probationary constables have been sworn in this week following Class 353’s Police Attestation ceremony.



The police dogs completed the NSW Police Detection and General Purpose Novice Courses in 2019 and 2021, but have not been able to graduate until now due to COVID restrictions.

The 200 probationary constables have been deployed to police stations across the state this week to commence a year of on-the-job training.

Of the probationary constables attested, 169 were born in Australia and 31 were born overseas.

Their countries of origin include India, England, Iraq, Belgium, New Zealand, China and South Africa.

Four recruits are indigenous, with one joining through the Indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery (IPROWD) program.

Port Stephens Hunter Police District has been allocated one new probationary constable whilst the Manning/Great Lakes Police District has two new probationary constables joining the area.

Cough Medicine

The cold and flu season has arrived, and the Poisons Centre has been receiving calls from anxious carers who have given a child incorrect medication to help manage their symptoms.

The NSW Poisons Information Centre reminds that many cough and cold medicines are not recommended for use in children under six years of age and there is often no dosage information available for this age group.

Always read the label and dosing instructions carefully before giving any medicines to children.

Some cough and cold products may cause harm to young children and the benefits of using them have not been proven in children under six years.

Always call the Poisons Centre on 13 11 26 for further advice if you have given an incorrect medication or made a dosing error.

Lock it or Lose it

Superintendent Wayne Humphrey of the Port Stephens Hunter Police District reminds all locals to lock it or lose it.

“We’ve seen a rise in offences recently and in particular, theft from motor vehicles.

“A number of cars are being broken into at night and the overwhelming number of these vehicles are open and unlocked with valuables being left inside.

“I know it’s inconvenient to have to remove things from your car, but it’s common sense – don’t leave laptops, keys or wallets in the car,” Superintendent Humphrey said.

It is also advised by Superintendent Humphrey to not leave keys in plain view in your house; it is recommended instead to put them in a drawer or somewhere else more difficult to find.

By Tara CAMPBELL