Weekly Emergency Services update for Myall Coast

Water Supply Tanks

MEMBERS from the Bulahdelah Rural Fire Brigade are excited at the installation of water tanks.



Two new Static Water Supply Tanks have been installed in two strategic areas of Bulahdelah, which provide firefighters with suitable water supply in the event of a fire.

These tanks ensure firefighters can access vital water supplies quickly and efficiently to help defend resident properties.

The tanks were funded entirely by the Brigade, community organisations and generous community donations.

Myall Way Accident

Members of the Pindimar and Tea Gardens Fire and Rescue brigades attended the scene of a single vehicle accident on the afternoon of Saturday 20 August.

The vehicle had veered off Myall Way, crashing into the bushes and hitting numerous trees.

Dosing Errors in Medications

NSW Poisons reminds caregivers that dosing errors of medication in children can cause serious effects.

A spokesperson for NSW Poisons says that a medication given to a child who does not normally take it can cause serious effects.

“Medications used to manage ADHD and keep children calm – such as clonidine (Catapress) or guanfacine (Intuniv) are of particular concern.

“These medications can cause drowsiness, dizziness, drop blood pressure and slow the heart rate. They can also affect a child’s breathing.

“An extra dose or a dose given to the wrong child can cause significant symptoms and often requires monitoring in hospital.

“Dosing errors in the evening are particularly dangerous as it is difficult to monitor for symptoms.

Take extra care when giving medications to children to avoid errors.

NSW Poisons issues the following advice:

· Check before dosing that another adult has not already given the medication

· Double check the dose and label before giving any medication to a child

· Always watch children take their medication- do not leave medicines lying around to be taken later.

· Mark the dose off on a chart or calendar or use a dosette box to avoid double dosing.

By Tara CAMPBELL