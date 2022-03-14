Weekly Emergency Services Update for Myall Lakes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sandbag Collection



For residents of Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest and surrounding suburbs, a reminder that there are sand and sandbags between the pool and library at Tea Gardens should they be required.

There are also sandbags now placed at North Arm Cove Community Centre and Lowrey Street (Stroud) opposite Essential Energy for those in need.

Please take a shovel, be mindful of how many you take and message the Stroud SES unit if more are needed.

Flood Safety

Due to the current severe weather warnings, emergency services are issuing the following advice.

In the case of emergencies, call 000.

If you need assistance with weather related situations- tree down, flooding, require sandbags etc. call SES on 13 25 000.

If power lines are down, this is classified as an emergency.

Do not drive through flood waters and only travel if you must.

National Emergency Medals

On Saturday 12 March 2022, members from the Pindimar/Tea Gardens RFS held a presentation at the Bulahdelah Bowling Club for the volunteer firefighters to receive their National Emergency Medals for the 2019-20 bushfires.

Congratulations to all the brigade members for the well-deserved recognition of your resilient and dedicated hard work.

Floodwaters

The Manning-Great Lakes Police District are reminding residents to stay safe around floodwater, issuing the following advice.

“Fast-moving water is extremely dangerous- it is deceptively strong and can easily wash a person or a vehicle into flooded watercourses or stormwater systems,” a representative from the district said.

“There are hidden dangers in flood water including debris (including tree branches, fences materials), animals or reptiles that have been washed from their homes, and roads can be damaged or washed away.”

Entering flood water either walking or in a car, is highly dangerous.

Flood water runs deceptively fast and can wash people or a car into the waterway or stormwater system.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisted Northern NSW this week, with four missions in 24 hours.

One of these included an emergency airlift in Markwell, northwest of Bulahdelah where a lady required urgent treatment for a medical condition.

She was airlifted to John Hunter in Newcastle to receive treatment.

By Tara CAMPBELL