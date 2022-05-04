Weekly Emergency Services Update for Myall Lakes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

School Bus Safety

NSW Police are reminding residents to take extra care around buses as children make their way to and from school.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Under advice from NSW Road Safety, they remind everyone to slow down around buses, whether the lights are flashing or not as there can be children around.

Drivers should keep plenty of space when driving or stopping around buses to keep children safe and improve bus drivers’ vision of the road environment.

Anzac Day Long Weekend

Over the ANZAC Day long weekend there were a number of alcohol-related incidents in the Port Stephens Hunter Police District.

-Security at a licensed premises ejected two heavily intoxicated people from the location.

The people assaulted security, and, when police officers attended, they assaulted police.

Both have been charged.

– Five people assaulted three victims after all eight persons were ejected from a licensed premises.

The offenders allegedly hid in bushes outside and set upon the victims as they were exiting.

Inquiries are continuing.

– A male victim attempted to intervene in an assault at a licensed premises.

An unidentified male person then punched the victim in the face, rendering him unconscious.

The victim received treatment at John Hunter Hospital.

Inquiries are continuing.

Rock Fisherman

Officers from the Manning-Great Lakes Police District are urging rock fisherman to take caution in and around the water following the death of a fisherman in the MidCoast region after being pulled from the water.

Police attended the region following reports a rock fisherman had fallen into the water while fishing with a friend.

The man – who was not wearing a life vest – was pulled from the water by emergency services personnel using a jetski and a dingy.

Ambulance personnel commenced CPR on the man on the beach.

Despite their efforts, the man died at the scene.