Weekly Emergency Services Update for Myall Lakes

IT’S time for your weekly emergency services update.

SES Port Stephens Flood Boat Maintenance

Members from the NSW SES Port Stephens Unit have been out and about this week, conducting essential Flood Boat maintenance and checks.



Although there is no current flooding in our area, it is imperative that Flood Boats and Operators are kept ready to always go.

Flood Boats are not only used during flooding events to rescue people from flood water, transport isolated people and transport essential food /supplies and to conduct reconnaissance activities (such as checking water levels, surges, river conditions and more), but are also used during non-flooding events.

Bombah Point Rescue

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance at 7:05pm on Monday 14 February to a report of a serious single vehicle MVA with the driver and passenger injured at Bombah Point on the Myall Lakes.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics carried out initial treatment of the 86-year-old male and 82-year-old female and transported them to Bulahdelah Showground and rendezvoused with the Helicopter.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team further stabilised the couple before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, both suffering chest injuries.

Their condition is reported to be stable.

Crime Stoppers Update

If you get a threatening call or email from a supposed government organisation threatening arrest because you haven’t paid money, it is highly likely this is a scam.

Scammers will use any means necessary to frighten you into believing them.

Furthermore, Crime Stoppers NSW wishes to inform all residents that no government organisation will require any kind of payment in the form of iTunes cards or the like.

If you get a call or email like this, hang up immediately or delete the email.

If you are concerned it may be legitimate, research the number for the government organisation yourself and give them a call.

By Tara CAMPBELL