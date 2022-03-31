Weekly emergency services update for Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S time for your weekly emergency services update.

Hazard Reduction Burn



Local Fire Brigades conducted a successful hazard reduction burn in Stoney Ridge Reserve in Soldiers Point.

Five hectares were included in the Low Intensity Hazard Reduction Burning which, due to a number of environmental factors, can only be conducted in March.

It was a successful burn which assisted members of a number of brigades to learn now and valuable skills about fire behaviour and intensity.

The Port Stephens Koala Hospital was involved in the operation, which was conducted with multiple RFS units and 37 RFS personnel.

Port Stephens Koala Hospital had rescuers on site in case of any emergencies, however there were no known koala casualties.

Car into House

On Tuesday 22 March, Fire and Rescue Salamander Bay attended the scene of a car which had run into a house along Spinnaker Way in Corlette.

A 21-year-old male from Corlette was charged with mid-Range PCA and other offences after losing control of the vehicle he was driving, colliding into a Corlette home causing significant structural damage to the home.

No persons were injured but the occupant of the home was considerably traumatised.

The driver was conveyed to Nelson Bay Police station where a Breath Analysis was conducted, providing a Mid-range reading.

The 21-year-old was charged with Mid-Range PCA, driving whilst suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving an uninsured vehicle.

He has been granted bail until his next court appearance.

Pacific Highway Crashes

Over the past week there have been a number of motor vehicle accidents on the Pacific Highway.

Late afternoon on Sunday 27 March, Port Stephens SES responded with the Heavy Rescue and Medium Rescue Vehicles to a serious crash on the Pacific Highway at Ferodale, along with eight accredited Rescue Operators to the scene.

On scene, an extrication plan was developed with NSW Ambulance Paramedics.

SES Rescue Operators used the edraulic combi tool, cutters and jaws of life (spreaders) to remove two doors, b-pillar and bottom sill to create sufficient space to safely remove the casualty.

The patient was carefully removed from the vehicle with the assistance of NSW Rural Fire Service Members and NSW Police Officers.

The driver was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and transported by road ambulance to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday 24 March police and emergency services attended an accident on the Pacific Highway at Tea Gardens, after reports of a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle.

Police have been told that an Isuzu D-Max utility travelling southbound collided with a motorcycle and a Toyota station wagon, both travelling northbound.

The male motorcyclist died at the scene.

The female driver of the Toyota was trapped by confinement and unfortunately died at the scene a short time later.

At 10:30pm Wednesday 23 March, a 42-year-old male from Merewether driving his vehicle exited the Rock Roadhouse at North Arm Cove, travelling north in the southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway colliding with an oncoming vehicle, causing both vehicles to roll.

All parties were able to self-extricate.

The 42-year-old failed a roadside breath test and after being cleared by NSW Ambulance, was transported to Raymond Terrace Police Station and submitted to a Breath Analysis, returning a High Range reading

The man had his licence suspended and is to appear at court in April.

Persons Trapped Motor Vehicle Accident

In the early hours of the morning on 25 March, NSW SES Port Stephens Unit along with Medowie Rural Fire Brigade and NSW Ambulance responded to a persons trapped motor vehicle accident on Richardson Road, Campvale.

Port Stephens SES responded with the Medium Rescue and Heavy Rescue Vehicles, with eight Rescue Operators to the scene.

The SES Rescue Operators used battery operated rescue tools including the jaws of life, spreaders and combi tool to undertake a side removal of the car and facilitate the removal of the patient.

SES Rescue Operators continued to support Ambulance Paramedics and established a landing zone for the aeromedical team.

Unfortunately, the helicopter was unable to land, and the patients were transferred via road ambulance.

Richardson Road Crash

Police are appealing for public help as they investigate a single-vehicle crash near Nelson Bay which has left the driver in a critical condition in hospital.

About 11.50pm on Thursday 24 March 2022, emergency services were called to Richardson Road, Salt Ash, following reports a Kia Sportage had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Cooks Hill, was trapped in the vehicle by compression and was released from the vehicle by rescue personnel.

The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and later taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

As part of ongoing inquiries, investigators are seeking witnesses to the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage from vehicles travelling on Richardson Road between 11.00pm and 11.50pm on Thursday 24 March 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.