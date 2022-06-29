0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S time for your weekly emergency services update for Port Stephens.

Police Graduates



Eight police dogs and 200 probationary constables have been sworn in this week following Class 353’s Police Attestation ceremony.

The police dogs completed the NSW Police Detection and General Purpose Novice Courses in 2019 and 2021, but have not been able to graduate until now due to COVID restrictions.

The 200 probationary constables have been deployed to police stations across the state this week to commence a year of on-the-job training.

Of the probationary constables attested, 169 were born in Australia and 31 were born overseas.

Their countries of origin include India, England, Iraq, Belgium, New Zealand, China and South Africa.

Four recruits are Indigenous, with one joining through the Indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery (IPROWD) program.

Port Stephens Hunter Police District has been allocated one new probationary constable.

Hydrant Heroes

Fire and Rescue Stockton wishes to remind all residents who have a hydrant out the front of their property to keep it cleared from grass, gardens or anything that would block Fire and Rescue’s view.

Hydrants are used to access water in times of need and bright hydrants that stand out make it easier, especially in the dark.

Port Stephens SES

Last weekend, Port Stephens SES congratulated ten new Storm Operators who passed their Storm and Water Damage Operations Course.

The course includes subjects such as working at heights, building construction, operating hand tools, sandbagging, knots and lashings, tarping, window repairs, water pumping, water redirection and more.

Congratulations on passing.

Rescue Helicopter

May was a big month for Rescue Helicopters.

Each month, Westpac Rescue Helicopter publishes its monthly mission numbers.

For the month of May, Rescue Helicopters attended 96 missions, with 51 being inter-hospital transfers, 39 pre-hospital emergency missions and seven search and rescue missions.

In May, the Helicopter attended two search and rescue missions in Anna Bay, a search and rescue air transport mission off Snapper Island and a pre-hospital emergency transport from a motor vehicle incident in Salt Ash.

Lock it or Lose it

Superintendent Wayne Humphrey of the Port Stephens Hunter Police District reminds all locals to lock it or lose it.

“We’ve seen a rise in offences recently and in particular, theft from motor vehicles.

“A number of cars are being broken into at night and the overwhelming number of these vehicles are open and unlocked with valuables being left inside.

“I know it’s inconvenient to have to remove things from your car, but it’s common sense – don’t leave laptops, keys or wallets in the car,” Superintendent Humphrey said.

It is also advised by Superintendent Humphrey to not leave keys in plain view in your house; it is recommended instead to put them in a drawer or somewhere else more difficult to find.

By Tara CAMPBELL