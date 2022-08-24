Weekly Emergency Services update for Port Stephens

Medowie Grass Fire

ON Friday 19 August, Medowie Cat 1 and Medowie Cat 7 attended a small grass fire that started from a pile burn that a resident was conducting.



A representative from Medowie Rural Fire Brigade said the resident had done most things right (the pile was a smaller than necessary size, it was away from buildings and not near the base of any other trees) and was essentially a Safe Burn.

Conditions were calm when the pile was lit, however, the wind picked up and the pile got out of control.

“This is a timely reminder to all, to check weather forecasts and take all due precautions when conducting a burn, things can change so quickly.

“It was just lucky we got there when we did, as the fire, whilst small, had already started spotting, it could have turned out much worse,” the spokesperson for Medowie Rural Fire Brigade said.

Dance Teacher Remains On Bail

A Port Stephens dance teacher remains on bail after his trial for alleged child sexual abuse was moved from Newcastle to Sydney.

Ryan Shane Hards stands accused of sexually abusing five of his students as young as twelve between 2013 and 2019.

He’s pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including one allegedly committed on a cruise ship in international waters.

Tomago Assault

Port Stephens Hunter Police are seeking information in relation to an assault which occurred between 5am and 5.15am on Tuesday 2 August, 2022 at the intersection of Tomago Road and Westrac Drive, Tomago.

The incident involved a White LDV Utility and a Silver Toyota Prado, police are seeking any witness’ to the incident, or any person/s who has dashcam footage of the incident to contact Nelson Bay Police on 02 49 277 220 or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Dosing Errors in Medications

NSW Poisons reminds caregivers that dosing errors of medication in children can cause serious effects.

A spokesperson for NSW Poisons says that a medication given to a child who does not normally take it can cause serious effects.

“Medications used to manage ADHD and keep children calm – such as clonidine (Catapress) or guanfacine (Intuniv) are of particular concern.

“These medications can cause drowsiness, dizziness, drop blood pressure and slow the heart rate. They can also affect a child’s breathing.

“An extra dose or a dose given to the wrong child can cause significant symptoms and often requires monitoring in hospital.

“Dosing errors in the evening are particularly dangerous as it is difficult to monitor for symptoms.”

Take extra care when giving medications to children to avoid errors.

NSW Poisons issues the following advice:

● Check before dosing that another adult has not already given the medication

● Double check the dose and label before giving any medication to a child

● Always watch children take their medication – do not leave medicines lying around to be taken later.

● Mark the dose off on a chart or calendar or use a dosette box to avoid double dosing.

By Tara CAMPBELL