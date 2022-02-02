0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S time for the weekly emergency services update for Port Stephens.

Salt Ash Fire



The Williamtown/Salt Ash Rural Fire Brigade received reporters at approximately 5:00PM on 28 January at about 2 km south-west of Oyster Cove Road, Salt Ash.

With a size of 3ha, the Brigade was assisted by Tilligerry, Medowie, Anna Bay, Thornton and Raymond Terrace Brigades to ensure the blaze was contained and under control.

The crew returned the following morning with all three of its appliances to patrol the Sub Station fire.

Whilst on scene, crews from the brigade had a lesson in fire behaviour and intensity as well as area familiarisation along some of the fire trails on the way back to the station.

The fire was completely and safely extinguished by the crew.

Tilligerry Fire

On the morning of 27 January, the Tilligerry Brigade responded to a fire in the old Bilo building.

Although a large blaze, the fire was able to be contained to a few dumped couches with only scorch damage to what was left of the internal roof.

The Brigade was joined by the Raymond Terrace, Williamtown/Salt Ash, Medowie and Anna Bay brigades alongside support from the Lower Hunter Group 1, NSW Ambulance Tanilba Bay and NSW Police Force Lemon Tree Passage.

Australia Day

Detective Superintendent Chad Gillies is pleased to announce that there were no significant arrests on Australia Day for the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District.

“It was really pleasing to see the people went out and celebrated this important day, but importantly, did the right thing- didn’t drink to excess and there were no significant arrests linked to the day,” Superintendent Gillies said.

Minister for Police

On 27 January, Raymond Terrace Police welcomed Deputy Premier and Minister for Police, The Hon Paul Toole MP to the station.

Deputy Premier Toole made time to meet local police, see the local facilities and discuss important local policing issues.

Mr Toole was also presented with the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District ‘Challenge Coin’.

Kindlebark Oval

Several plastic chairs were destroyed and taken to leave at the Kindlebark Oval in Medowie on 28 January.

These chairs were left in an unsafe manner with sharp shards of plastic scattered across fields used for Little

Athletics and other community programs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to report to the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District.

Marine Rescue NSW

It was a busy afternoon at Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage on 28 January.

Earlier in the afternoon there was a report from a boater of an overturned blue/white vessel on Bushy Island with an unknown number of persons on board.

As rescue vessel Lemon Tree 30 made its way to the location, the vessel that was the cause of the response radioed that he had been stuck on rocks due to his engine stalling and had managed to restart the engine.

After returning to the Lemon Tree Passage boat ramp, he was met by the crew of Lemon Tree 30, who established that no person was injured and that the boat had suffered some minor hull damage.

Not long after, a call came in from a nine-metre cabin runabout which required assistance, with Lemon Tree 30 currently towing it back to safety.

By Tara CAMPBELL