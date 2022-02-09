0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S time for your weekly emergency services update for Port Stephens.

Lemon Tree Passage Fall

Last week the NSW SES Port Stephens responded to a patient that had fallen and injured themselves on a steep rocky trail in Lemon Tree Passage.



Six NSW SES Rescue Operators attended the scene and quickly got to work to assess the patient, manage the injuries and move the patient into the stroke’s litter.

The crew then worked with NSW Police to safely carry them out to a nearby awaiting ambulance and paramedics.

Marine Rescue

On the afternoon of Saturday 5 February, Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage received a call for assistance in relation to a group of young canoeists who had run into difficulties due to strong wind gusts whilst on the water in Tilligerry Creek.

The group used a great deal of common sense by staying together and heading for the nearest land at Bull Island and contacting our base for assistance.

The Marine Rescue crew attended in LT30 and picked up all the group and their canoes and returned them to their launching place without further incident.

Training

On 5 February 2022, Soldiers Point Rural Fire Brigade engaged in ‘Closed and Open Circuit Pumping’ training.

“Whilst it’s been a very quiet twelve months, it is important that we refresh our skills which we would usually be using this time of the year.

“It was a great opportunity for our newer members to ask questions and expand their knowledge on pump pressure and techniques,” a representative from the Brigade said.

Blood Donation Challenge

The NSW Rural Fire Service has taken out the top spot in the 2021 Lifeblood teams blood challenge.

This challenge has helped to save 765 lives through blood donation over the past twelve months.

Congratulations to all the RFS Rural Fire Service members across NSW who have rolled up their sleeves to donate blood to save lives.

Operation Australia Day

This week, officers from the Port Stephens Hunter Police District wrapped up Operation Australia Day.

Just under 7000 random breath tests were conducted by the Police District and Highway Patrol over the twelve-day period.

Thirteen drink driving offences were reported- three high, six mid-range and four low range offences.

A 78-year-old man from Raymond Terrace was detected exceeding the speed limit by over 30 km/h in Beresfield, detected over 100km/h in a 60km/h speed limit area.

By Tara CAMPBELL