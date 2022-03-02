Weekly Emergency Services Update for Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S time for your weekly emergency services update.

Truck Fire

On 21 February 2022 Raymond Terrace Fire & Rescue, joined by Fire and Rescue Tarro attended a truck fire on the Pacific Highway.

The truck’s brakes were smouldering following the quick thinking of the driver, who knocked down the flames to prevent the whole truck from catching on fire.

Both Brigades worked quickly and efficiently to cool the brakes of the truck to ensure no further damage.

Stockton Station

Earlier this week, Fire and Rescue NSW Stockton began hosting the Stockton Ambulance crew who will be utilising the fire station as their own whilst the ambulance station undergoes renovations.

Over the upcoming months, both crews are planning on taking advantage of the situation and engaging in training drills together whilst familiarising the crews.

Flooding

NSW SES wishes to remind all residents to be cautious of roads affected by storms and flash flooding and to never drive through floodwater.

Driving hazards can include mud, debris, chemical spills, damaged road services and fallen branches.

All dangerous traffic hazards should be reported to Service NSW on 131 700.

Gus the Dog

Port Stephens Hunter Police District had a unique visitor to their station this week after community members reported Gus the dog frantically running on the road in Port Stephens.

The officers managed to catch him and give him a ride back to the station where he instantly made friends and wanted to feel like the rest of the crew – so was given a uniform to wear.

The district managed to contact Gus’ mum who came and picked Gus up, but not without a few photos first.

By Tara CAMPBELL