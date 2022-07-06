Weekly Emergency Services Update for the Myall Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Be Fire Safe This Winter

COOLER months see an increase in the number of fires in bedrooms and living rooms due to heaters, wheat bags and electric blankets.



Fire and Rescue NSW issue the following tips to prevent fires:

· Keep everyone one metre away from heaters

· Use heating products only as per manufacturer’s instructions

· Supervise children near fires and heaters

· Ensure chimneys are regularly cleaned

· Never use wheat bags in bed

· Have working smoke alarms

Flooding

Reports of flooding have been coming in all weekend long, with severe weather hitting the region.

NSW SES Stroud Unit reported flooding at the Crawford River Road causeway at Booral Road and Branch Lane was entirely underwater.

The Unit reminded all residents that if it’s flooded, forget it.

You should never drive through floodwater.

Even if you’ve driven a road hundreds of times before, it doesn’t mean it’s safe.

Flood waters are capable of damaging structure and whilst water is over the road, it is impossible to see the damage.

Marine Drive Mural

Port Stephens Hunter Police are seeking any information in relation to the damage that was caused to the Anzac mural in Anzac Park, Marine Drive, Tea Gardens.

Between Monday 20 June and Saturday 25 June 2022 an unknown person/s damaged two panels of the mural in the park.

Anyone with information that may help identify the person/s responsible are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, using Police Report number E 88811914.

Operation Seau

On Monday 27 June, Port Stephens Hunter Police conducted Operation Seau in the township of Stroud focusing on road safety, educating drivers with current road rules and working in conjunction with MidCoast Council Road Safety Officer, and Weight of Loads officers focusing on heavy vehicles.

During the operation 960 Random Breath Tests were conducted, twenty Random Drug Tests were conducted and 26 Heavy Vehicle Inspections were carried out with one breach detected, one Mid-Range PCA charge, one positive Random Drug Test and five Traffic Infringement Notices issued.

Counterfeit Bank Notes

Businesses and community members in the MidCoast Local Government area are urged to be vigilant as a number of counterfeit $100 notes have been detected circulating in the area over the weekend period.

The $100 notes have been used at two different businesses on Friday and Saturday and have similar features.

These bank notes have more of a paper feel to them and are not printed on the specific polymer paper which has that distinct money feel.

If any businesses come across these notes several steps can be taken to assist police investigations.

These include the following: handle the notes as little as possible and store it in an envelope.

Document any relevant information such as descriptions of persons and vehicles of interest and report the matter to police.