Weekly Police and Crime Update for Port Stephens

IT’S time for your weekly Police and crime update for the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District.

Tomago Man Charged

A Tomago man has been charged after allegedly blowing more than six times the legal limit after a crash in the Hunter on Friday 17 December 2021.



Just after 11pm on Friday, emergency services were called to the intersection of Anderson Drive and Western Avenue, Tarro, and found a silver Toyota 4WD had crashed into three parked vehicles.

Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and located the driver of the 4WD, a 48-year-old man.

He was subjected to a roadside breath test, allegedly returning a positive result.

The driver was arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis, which allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.317.

His driver’s licence was immediately suspended and confiscated, and he was issued a Court Attendance Notice for driving with a high range prescribed concentration of alcohol.

The man was given conditional bail to appear before Maitland Local Court on Wednesday 2 February 2022.

FluBot Scam Messages

NSW Police want to remind all community members to be aware of scam text messages.

These messages are still being sent, with fake information about voicemails or packages amongst other topics.

Recipients should immediately delete these messages and should never click on links or give away

Operation Rural Roads

Across the weekend, Highway Patrol will be continuing operation rural roads, with high visibility on back roads and main arterial roads targeting the 4Ds: drugs, drink-driving, destruction type offences and dangerous driving.

“The local police will be out and about making sure we’re keeping our roads safe and targeting people doing the wrong thing.

“This will also include speeding offences, alongside those who still think it’s a good idea to drive with alcohol and/ or drugs in their system,” Detective Superintendent Chad Gillies said.

Acting Commander

Over the next few weeks, Acting Superintendent Luke Rankin will be taking over the role of Commander in the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District whilst Commander Chad Gillies is on annual leave.

“I’d just like to quickly wish all our locals and their families a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

“Hopefully 2022 will be a lot more positive given all we have been through, but on behalf of all the police here at the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District, I wish you a safe holiday period,” Commander Gillies said.

By Tara CAMPBELL