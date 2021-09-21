Weekly Police and Crime update for the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S time for your weekly update on Crime and Police in the district.

PPE Delivery

Teaming up with the Port Stephens Council, Port Stephens-Hunter Commander Superintendent Chad Gillies helped to deliver 6000 face masks, 48 bottles of hand sanitiser and 200 packets of cleaning wipes as well as distribution of face mask recycling bins to the Karuah Local Aboriginal Land Council.

Rural Road Safety

September is Rural Road Safety Month and Police are reminding rural residents to slow down and buckle up.

“It only takes a couple of seconds to put on your seatbelt.

“Don’t get complacent – always buckle up and remind your passengers to do the same.

“Remember, seatbelts save lives,” a representative of the Police District said.

Identifications Needed

Identification is required for a female that may be able to assist Police in relation to a stealing offense at Medowie on 3 August.

Identification of a man related to a malicious damage offence in Raymond Terrace on 23 August is also required.

To help with these identifications, head to the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District’s Facebook page.

Domestic and Family Violence

With stay-at-home orders in place, Police remind residents that leaving home is always permitted to get help with Domestic and Family Violence, and that there is no excuse for abuse.

Scamwatch

A scam has been reported regarding fake vaccine appointments, specifically stating that an appointment for a third vaccine has been booked with the inclusion of a link.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s Scamwatch (ACCC) says that by clicking on this link, a download of a file called ‘Flash_Player.apk’ which is a banking malware that is specifically targeting Android devices.

“There are no third vaccines.

“This is a scam designed to steal your financial information.

“Delete the message and don’t click the link,” the ACCC said.

Motorbike death

A man has died following a single motorbike crash in the Hunter Region on Saturday 18 September at the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Sailors Way, Raymond Terrace.

Emergency services were called to the scene after an unregistered motorbike collided with the curb, ejecting a 36-year-old male rider and six-year-old female passenger.

The male passed away at the scene and was not wearing a helmet.

The female passenger was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries.

By Tara CAMPBELL