0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S time for the weekly police update for Port Stephens.

Operation Chrome



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

In the last week, officers from the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District together with Highway Patrol conducted Operation Chrome, a high visibility operation across roads in the district.

Five people were detected with alcohol in their system: one with high range and four with mid-range.

All five drivers had their license suspended and will now face their local courts.

District Commander Superintendent Chad Gillies said that these results prove why these operations take place.

“Although most people do the right thing, that’s five too many and it’s still a danger on our roads, that’s why we complete these operations, to remind people that this behaviour is an unacceptable risk to not only themselves, but others too,” Commander Gillies said.

Melbourne Cup

There were a number of incidents in the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District on Melbourne Cup day, particularly around local hotels in the area.

One individual was issued with a Fail To Quit notice and $550 fine.

Two other males were issued separate move along directions by police for antisocial behaviour.

Reclaim the Night

On 2 November, local police took a stand against domestic violence towards women.

The Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Domestic Violence team took part in a video for Reclaim The Night, a movement and yearly tradition to help end sexual and domestic violence.

“Every woman has the right to feel safe, to be safe, no matter where they are, no matter what time of day it is, no matter what they’re wearing,” they said.

Driving with suspended licence

At approximately 6pm on Friday 29 October officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were patrolling Raymond Terrace Road at Miller Forrest, when they stopped a Holden Commodore for the purpose of a random breath test.

Checks revealed that the driver, a 28-year-old man, had a suspended P1 provisional driver’s licence until January 2022.

The Thornton man was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where he was charged with driving a motor vehicle while licence suspended.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 13 December 2021.

A defect notice was also issued.

By Tara CAMPBELL