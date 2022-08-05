Welcome return to in-person Open Day at SCU

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMPUS tours and chat-show-style panels with industry experts are back as Southern Cross Uni Open Day weekend returns to a welcome in-person format this weekend – August 5 to 7.

This is the first in-the-flesh Open Day in three years after Covid restrictions.



The Coffs Harbour campus offers a range of highlights in a packed, diverse program.

Owen Lednor, Director of Care at Shoreline Luxury Retirement Living joins academic Katrina Austen to talk about the diverse and rewarding careers available in Nursing.

Principal of Sawtell Public School Michael Hepi joins Dr Melissa Wolfe and Josie Hockey, President of the Student Advisory Group for Education, to talk all things education and teaching.

There will be special tours of the National Marine Science Centre and the multi-million-dollar Health Sciences Building with its innovative biometric running track.

A sport and exercise science panel will feature a conversation between high-performance director Tom Frost and Dr Kyle Bennett.

Panels will also cover social work, midwifery, occupational therapy, speech pathology, psychology and marine science.

Featuring current students, alumni, academics and industry experts, the informal panels will give prospective students a deeper insight into the study experience at Southern Cross and their potential career opportunities.

You can see the full Coffs Harbour program at https://discover.scu.edu.au/events

Complementing the real-time experience for those who can’t make the on-campus events, there’s on-demand videos and course information available on the Southern Cross University Open Day platform.

Future students can watch videos of current students talking about their experiences, take virtual tours of the campuses and facilities and find out more about the courses they are interested in.

Vice President (Engagement) Mr Ben Roche said staff were relishing the prospect of speaking face-to-face again with future students.

“Zoom was fantastic during the pandemic and it allowed us to hold events and gather virtually, but I think we all can’t wait to get back to on-campus events and being able to interact in person again,” he said.

“The panel line-up is a much more informal and engaging way of talking about the Southern Cross experience and your study options with the people who know all about it and, of course, the opportunity to ask those burning questions about study.

“We’ve tried to do an Open Day that caters for all this year and the hybrid format is proving really popular.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” said Mr Roche.

By Andrea FERRARI