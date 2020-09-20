We’ll know where they’ve been: Coffs Coast berry Co-op scores Government funding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OZ Group berries will be tracked from the farm all the way to the shelf thanks to a new Government grant, funding new labelling technology.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Oz Group Co-op has been awarded a $316,491 grant from the Australian Government’s Traceability Grants Program to help deliver inkjet and thermal labelling technology throughout their berry supply chain.

CEO Adam Bianchi said the new traceability technology would be installed over the next 12 months.

“This year our packhouse has gone ahead in leaps and bounds,” he said.

“We have just completed a two-year, $2.1 million upgrade of our fruit grading, packing and handling equipment and have further automated our packhouse by installing the pick and place robotic arm.

“This grant is advancing our push to become the leader in Australian blueberry supply.”

“Our goal is to continue to support our local farmers and community through ensuring our business is sustainable and that Aussies have access to the wonderful produce our local farmers have to offer.”

The technology will work by installing ink jet printers on each blueberry packing line in the packhouse to individually code each punnet with specific information about its farm origin.

Labelling technology will also be added to the punnet trays to ensure they also can be traced back to the grower and the origins of their fruit, giving peace of mind to the consumer.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said this was great news for the region’s blueberry industry.

“Oz Group is a smart thinking Co-op that is leveraging the benefits of technology to streamline processes across its packhouse and enhance its reputation,” Mr Conaghan said.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud said this was one of the Traceability Grants Program’s best projects.

By Kue HALL