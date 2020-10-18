Wellness studio opens at the Jetty

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR those looking to recharge their batteries Harbour Therapy Clinic’s newest installation, the Wellness Studio, is now open in Coffs Harbour.



Body based therapies such as yoga, acupuncture and meditation groups are just some of the treatments on offer said Clinical Director Rowena Bianchino.

The studio is an extension from Harbour Therapy Clinic’s focus on therapy and counselling.

“The Wellness Studio happened because I was working in mental health as a psychotherapist and I was really noticing that people needed more than just a one hour talk a week.

“Research shows body-based therapies are helpful as extra resources for people who felt stressed or anxious,” said Ms Bianchino.

While the studio will cater to mental health clients, it is open for anyone looking to improve their wellbeing.

“The wellness studio stands alone in a way because it’s not just for mental health, it’s for anyone who wants to finetune and get healthy,” said Ms Bianchino.

Clients can drop in for consultation before a tailor-made package of treatment is created, depending on a person’s needs.

Found at 35 Orlando Street, an eye-catching mural was designed by Sydney based artist Lily Keenan in anticipation for the studio’s opening.

Titled ‘Bush Reaches Out’, Ms Keenan said she was inspired to paint local plants with healing properties after speaking with local elder and bushranger, Mark Flanders.

“He sent some recommendations of local plants that are bush tucker and healing plants, which combined with my own research, gave the idea of incorporating native and healing plants from this area,” said Ms Keenan.

By Miles PROUST