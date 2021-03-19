Westpac Helicopter Service fundraiser sees Coffs community enjoying a night out at The Pacific Bay Resort

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WESTPAC Rescue Helicopter Service held its first Rescue Dinner in Coffs Harbour for eleven years.

The organisers were absolutely thrilled to have 200 guests taking part in a great, fundraising night out at Pacific Bay Resort on Saturday night, 13 March.

The occasion was black tie with a hint of red and yellow to support the Rescue Helicopter with some stunning outfits worn as people enjoyed the very social occasion.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The crowd was well entertained by Michael Crossland as MC and Lisa Hunt with her seven-piece band.

Members of the Coffs Coast community donated a range of items for use as prizes and auction items on the night as the Service held a number of fundraising activities including a silent auction and a raffle.

The highlight though was a live auction with a locally made Malibu surfboard being bought for $2,500.

The night included a range of speeches which included a past patient of the Rescue Helicopter, Duncan Elliot who gave an account of his dramatic cycling accident in April 2020.

Coffs-based Community Liaison Officer and main event organiser, Jennifer Dowd commented, “It was great to see local businesses supporting the service and getting a greater understanding of how important the service is to our community and without the chopper many lives would be lost.”

The Service would like to acknowledge everyone who attended the evening for their generous support including major sponsor Helloworld.

By Andrea FERRARI