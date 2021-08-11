Westpac Rescue Helicopter Rescue Mission from Salamander Bay to Royal North Shore

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WE all know the sound of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and we all know what it means.

It means someone in our small community is in great need of urgent medical help.



A mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, son, neighbour, or friend.

This week we heard the sound that heralds that help is on its way.

We saw the Westpac Rescue Helicopter land on the oval on Soldiers Point Road.

It was loaded with precious cargo and whisked away to Royal North Shore Burns Unit in Sydney where the patient received much needed medical treatment.

One of the representatives of the Port Stephens Fundraising group of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter told News Of The Area, “Late yesterday the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Salamander Bay to a patient who had sustained burns to their face.

“The patient was treated on scene by local NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital for specialist burns treatment.”

This is just one instance where the team from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has provided urgent care and transport to specialist medical treatment.

“The Community’s own Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service proudly provides emergency aeromedical services 24-7 for the people of Port Stephens, Myall and Northern NSW, including search, rescue and inter-hospital transfers.”

The service supports the community delivering everything from flights for babies who are just moments old, through to people requiring specialist medical treatment or trauma.

The service is there delivering assistance, in search and rescues both in the bush or out at sea often winching the stranded and injured from tough terrain and difficult seas.

“Each mission they fly is only made possible because of the generosity from our community.

“The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Port Stephens Fundraising team of volunteers would like to say “Thank You” for supporting our operations so generously to ensure our expert Aircrews can respond to any mission with the highest standard of care.”

In this instance the team from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter fundraising team is able to share that the patient is now back home and is doing well.

The patient’s outcome is due to the dedication and expertise of our emergency services and specialist medical teams and being able to get to treatment in a timely manner.

By Marian SAMPSON