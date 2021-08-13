Westside Tennis club to upgrade court with State Government grant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A GRANT of $100,000 will enable the Westside Tennis Club to renovate one of it’s nine courts to top condition.

Court number six is currently suffering from an uneven surface, making play somewhat difficult due to unpredictable ball movement off the court surface.



The funding from the NSW Government’s Infrastructure Grants program will allow the club to install a new concrete slab based synthetic grass and sand court.

Club Facilities Manager Allan Pade told News Of The Area, “This court is on what was swampland, and the moisture rises through it and has led to patches subsiding, and the spot remedial work has left the surface very uneven, particularly in the service boxes.

“The new court will have a concrete slab that will be uniformly flat and should last indefinitely.”

Work on the court is anticipated to start as soon as possible, hopefully by October this year, Mr Pade said.

The Club currently caters to approximately 300 members and has experienced a recent resurgence of interest possibly due to the Olympics and good weather.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh congratulated the club on Thursday August 5 and said, “These improved facilities will cater for our local tennis playing community and those competitors who travel to the Coffs Coast to participate in tennis tournaments.

“This funding is much-needed and boosts local economies by helping local organisations to continue to serve our community.”

The Infrastructure Grants program is funded from the state Clubgrants fund, which reinvests profits from registered clubs’ gaming machines into community projects.

By David TUNE