Whale tail land purchase gets the nod from Council

THE ‘Whale Tail Land’ at the Jetty Foreshores is set to be purchased by the Coffs Harbour City Council for just over $2.5 million.

Councillors at the ordinary general meeting of Council last Thursday voted unanimously to approve the proposed acquisition of the small parcel of land, which paves the way for the sale from the State Government.



The 5,200 sqm block at the eastern end of the Jetty strip will be obtained with grant funding after an application was made to the NSW Government’s $250 million Public Spaces Legacy Program.

While there is currently an ad hoc car park on the block, plans for an upgraded parking space and open area have been touted, with a pedestrian link from the foreshore giving better accessibility to the Jetty strip.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos said the land acquisition made sense for the further development of the area.

“This piece of land, although quite small, has always had enormous potential in terms of enhancing the Jetty Foreshores and its approaches.

“I’m delighted that, thanks to NSW Government funding, we’ve been able to secure it for community use.”

Fellow councillor Julie Sechi also said that the Jetty strip businesses will benefit from the updated space, delivering easier access to parking for potential customers.

“It’s of utmost importance to support local business wherever we can.

“Providing the additional parking will support those businesses, especially after the last couple of years has hit the hospitality industry so hard.

“It’s great we can support them,” Cr Sechi said.

By Sam PARKER