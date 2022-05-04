What do you love about our southern estuaries?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council is partnering with the community to develop a coastal management program to protect the health of its southern estuaries.

The plan will identify and manage the social, economic, cultural and environmental values of our waterways.



Council is seeking input from a range of community groups and members with connections to our estuaries.

“How our community uses our waterways, the areas of the estuaries they visit and what they value in these areas is an important part of the preparation of the coastal management program,” Council’s Manager of Natural Systems, Gerard Tuckerman said.

“We want to hear from residents of the estuaries, locals in the MidCoast local government area and visitors to our region to find out more about the areas they enjoy for recreation, what areas they think are most important and how they would like to help protect our waterways in the future.”

Council is inviting the community to participate in an online survey to provide their views on the areas they love.

The coastal management program covers the estuaries of Wallis Lake, Smiths Lake, Myall Lakes, Karuah River, Kore Kore Creek and North Arm Cove.

“We recognise that our southern lakes and rivers are some of our greatest natural assets and an important part of our community’s way of life,” Mr Tuckerman said.

“We’re planning to sustain the health of our waterways into the future.”

For more information, and to participate in the survey visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/southern-ecmp