What inspires Gumbaynggirr/Yuin artist Keiana Bateman’s Nambucca Valley murals?

KEIANA Bateman is a proud Gumbaynggirr/Yuin woman whose public murals can be viewed at the Lions Club look out at the top of Main Beach, Earthbound Bowra Cafe in the main street of Nambucca Heads, and at Nambucca Heads Public School.

Keiana’s work is bright, colourful, and shows her connection to Country and her heritage.

“Being a saltwater woman my inspiration always comes from the rivers and oceans,” Keiana said.

“I see, feel and gather inspiration from the animals, colours, sites, movement of the water and the strength of our ancestors roaming alongside us.”

From the guidance that Keiana has received from her Uncle Bud who, “Always helps inspire me and continues to pass on his knowledge and stories to me that will live on forever,” and from watching her Aunty Nat paint, mixing paints and creating when she was younger, Keiana developed a love for painting.

The importance of students developing a pathway and being assisted by their teachers can be seen in the support that Keiana received from her teacher at Nambucca Heads High School.

“Angela Bagordo was my art teacher and she was amazing,” Keiana said.

“She helped expand every aspect of my art knowledge and helped push and guide me to create the best art work that I was capable of.”

Keiana now not only owns her own business, 4K Creations, creating artworks, but also teaches Aboriginal art to local young children.

“(Teaching) is very rewarding, heartwarming and empowering knowing that they are our next generation that will continue to practice this.”

All these elements combine to produce a talented First Nations artist with a passion for community.

“I feel forever privileged to be able to showcase my culture to the community, to allow others to learn and be taken along a journey, and to experience the rawness and richness of our Aboriginal culture,” Keiana said.

Keiana’s mural at the Nambucca Headlands Park was commissioned by the Nambucca Heads Lions Club.

By: Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN