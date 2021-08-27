What’s Happening on the Top of Muttonbird Island?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WORK is underway to install 300 metres of elevated walking track at the top of Muttonbird Island to improve the habitat of the resident Wedge-Tailed Shearwaters and improve visitor safety.

Shearwaters (commonly known as Mutton Birds) fly halfway around the globe to hatch and raise a single chick each year returning to the same sandy burrow every spring.

Every year from mid-April to mid-May thousands of fledgling Shearwaters from Mutton Bird Island in Coffs Harbour try to follow their parents on their annual migration to South East Asia.

The new elevated walking track will replace the old paved track to allow the birds to roam more freely across the Island, the expected completion date is 1 September.

The stunning views from the top of Muttonbird Island overlooking the Jetty and Marina are a popular walk for both tourists and locals.

The walk across the top of Muttonbird Island to the most easterly lookout is especially popular between June and October where the migrating Humpback Whales play in the shallow waters off the Coffs Coast on their journey north and again on their return trip south.

By David WIGLEY