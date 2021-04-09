White Bluff exhibition postponed due to Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery closure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Regional Gallery will remain closed until the end of April due to damage caused by a burst pipe at Rigby House in March.

The Gallery has been forced to temporarily close to allow for damage assessment and repairs to be undertaken.

Gallery staff are currently awaiting confirmation regarding the scope and time frames for the repair work from Coffs Harbour City Council’s insurer, and will provide further updates on reopening dates when information comes to hand.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the gallery as soon as possible, and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a Gallery spokesperson stated.

The closure has unfortunately postponed the highly anticipated White Bluff Project exhibition, a local artist-led art, science and community collaboration exploring and responding to the unique, significant and overlooked site of White Bluff.

This multidisciplinary ensemble of collaborators has been engaged in this project for more than three years, and after a number of setbacks, had planned to open the long awaited exhibition in March in partnership with the Gallery.

This has not been possible due to recent events, however both the Gallery team and the White Bluff Project team remain committed to realising the exhibition as soon as possible.

Check Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery’s Facebook page for updates on its reopening, or sign up to the Gallery’s mailing list at www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/subscribe.