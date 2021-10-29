White Bluff Project Opens for Summer at Coffs Regional Gallery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ARTISTS and art lovers alike will be wrapped to know that the long-awaited White Bluff Project exhibition will open October 30.

And in a twist the exhibition will remain open all summer.



The much anticipated project is a collaboration of over thirty creatives and focuses on White Bluff at Sapphire Beach and forms part of the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery’s twentieth anniversary exhibition.

Featured artists, scientists and participants include Ray Rixon, Sarah Mufford, Mark George, Megan George, Terri Butterworth, Tori Donnelly, Joanne Elliott, John Van Der Kolk, Martin Van Veluwen, Jeremy Sheehan, Julie Nash, Ashleigh Frost, Chris Armstrong, Phil Greed, J P Willis, Greg Elks, Mark Graham, Dr Karina Hall and Dr Lisa Milner.

The gallery has planned a range of accompanying events including a free Panel Talk facilitated by Megan George.

This will be an intimate (COVID-safe) face-to-face event held in the Gallery on Saturday 6 November at 5 – 6.30pm.

The artists and scientists will have an in-depth discussion about the project and their Art/Science practice.

Registrations are very limited, so book your ticket today.

White Bluff Night will see the gallery filled with sound and stories related to the White Bluff headland only experienced at this event.

There will be more than one session available for the general public so keep an eye on the gallery’s social media pages to register.

Lastly over the school holiday season there will be children’s interactive activities in the gallery space and an Artist Interviews Series released on our social media platforms.

So many different ways for you all to interact with this collaborative Art and Science project.

Stay tuned to the gallery website and social media for access to The White Bluff Project 3D Virtual Tour, which will go live in early November.

The exhibition runs till January 15, 2022.

COVID vaccination or medical exemption is now required to enter the Gallery.

By Sandra MOON