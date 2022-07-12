Whizzy Returns For School Holiday Fun

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHIZZY the Waterdrop is making a comeback to entertain and educate the kids these school holidays, as he brings his waterwise message to libraries up and down the MidCoast.

Whizzy will be visiting both Tea Gardens and Gloucester Libraries on 13 July from 11-12 noon and 14 July from 10.30-11.30am respectively.



Combining stories, fun and practical advice, Whizzy and his friends will visit local library branches during the second week of the holidays to teach children the importance of saving water and looking after the environment.

MidCoast Council’s Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell, said it was great to see Whizzy back doing what he does best.

“Water has always been a finite resource, but with climate change and population growth further impacting its availability, it’s really important our younger generations value it and use it wisely.

“Kids are also great at bringing these important messages home and sharing them with the rest of the family.”

“Kids of all ages love Whizzy and it’s a real shame that over the last couple of years he hasn’t been able to get into our schools and libraries,” said Mr De Szell.

“Thankfully those days are behind us and parents and carers can bring their kids along during these school holidays to have some fun and learn some valuable lessons about using water sustainably.”

All the shows are free and there’ll be giveaways for the kids, including posters and colouring-in sheets.

Bookings are essential and children under the age of five must be supervised by an adult.

To book a spot, visit https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events

By Marian SAMPSON