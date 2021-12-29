Who would have played off in the winter season’s grand finals?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE cancellation of community sport due to the COVID-19 lockdown in August created the ultimate sliding doors moment for Coffs Harbour’s winter sporting competitions.

August’s lockdown meant finals series were cancelled after just one week like the AFL North Coast and Group 2 Rugby League, or not started at all like the Coastal Premier League.

But let’s say the finals series of the three major winter sporting competitions were not cancelled at all, then who would have played off for the 2021 premierships in their respective grand finals?

AFL North Coast: I feel the Coffs Harbour Breakers and Sawtell/Toormina Saints would have played off for the ultimate prize for the fourth time in the last six seasons.

The Breakers finished the season as minor premiers and would have taken their place to try to win the club’s third premiership since entering the competition in 2015.

The Saints on form would have made the season decider after finishing second on the ladder on the back of seven straight wins heading into the finals series.

Group 2 Rugby League: This year’s premiership decider would have been a rematch of the 2019 grand final, as the Grafton Ghosts would have taken on the Coffs Harbour Comets for the ultimate prize.

The Ghosts were the most consistent side of an even Group 2 season and finished on top of the ladder as minor premiers.

After a poor start to the season which saw them languish at the bottom of the ladder, the Comets turned things around in dramatic fashion to finish second on the ladder heading into the finals series.

Coastal Premier League: This year’s grand final would have been a good old-fashioned Coffs Harbour derby between the Coffs City United Lions and Coffs Coast Tigers.

The Lions had a dominant season finishing as undefeated minor premiers, while the Tigers finished second on the ladder with 10 wins and 3 draws from their 18 matches.

By: Aiden BURGESS