Wiigulga Sports Complex site construction manager fined $15,000

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A FAILURE to prevent building site run-off at Wiigulga Sports Complex at Woolgoolga has for the second time seen Lahey Constructions Pty Ltd fined $15,000.

The EPA inspected the building site just north of Coffs Harbour after a small rain event on 12 October 2021 and found an uncontrolled flow of dirty water running from the site into stormwater drains and a natural drainage pathway that reached Woolgoolga Lake.

This breached an EPA Clean-Up Notice direction to prevent uncontrolled flows of turbid water from the site caused by below threshold rainfall events (less than 75mm over five days).

This is the second penalty notice issued to Lahey Constructions.

The NSW Environment Protection Authority previously issued a penalty notice in July 2021 after the company failed to comply with a Clean-Up Notice at the same location.

Penalty notices are one of several tools the EPA can use to achieve environmental compliance, including formal warnings, licence conditions, notices and directions, mandatory audits, legally binding pollution reduction programs, enforceable undertakings and prosecutions.

For more information about the EPA’s regulatory tools, see the EPA Compliance Policy at http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/legislation/prosguid.htm.