Wild Things documentary to celebrate Australia environmental activism

A NEW documentary about last year’s historic School Strike 4 Climate protests that involved more than 300,000 Australians is set to be released this November.



Directed by filmmaker and 360 Degrees founder Sally Ingleton, Wild Things follows the School Strike 4 Climate, Stop Adani and Save the Tarkine protests in addition to historical campaigns such as the Franklin River and Jabiluka protests.

“I really wanted to show young people that this country has a history of strong environmental action,” said Ms Ingleton.

The documentary features prominent environmentalists including Dr Lisa Searles, known for her logging protests in Tasmania and Harriet O’Shea, a Victorian student protester who was invited to the United Nations Youth Climate Summit in New York last year.

For more than a decade Ms Ingleton said she had wanted to make a film about Australia’s environmental movement but had struggled to secure financing.

“In the last five years there’s been a surge of feature docos that have been made in Australia on all sorts of issues but particular social impact stories, and suddenly there looked like there was a path to making and financing a film,” she said.

The film, which recently wrapped up filming, premiered at Western Australia’s Cinefest Oz Film Festival and is being rolled out in conjunction with a fundraiser that aims to broaden the documentary’s reach and impact.

“That’s why we want the film to get out there to regional communities, to schools and with action based resources to help young people feel inspired for social change and so they feel they can do something about climate change,” said Ms Ingleton.

The fundraiser has so far raised $112,000 from its $130,000 goal.

“We would love to do a screening in Coffs Harbour,” said Ms Ingleton.

You can find out more about the film or donate at: https://documentaryaustralia.com.au/project/wild-things/.

By Miles PROUST