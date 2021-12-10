‘Wildlife’ Exhibition coming to the Phoenix Gallery, Bowraville

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ART With Heart Nambucca Valley is excited to bring you the ‘Wildlife’ Exhibition at the Phoenix Gallery.

An exhibition created to support local artists with disabilities, and fundraise for WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organisation.

‘Wildlife’ is an artistic collaboration bringing together a wonderful collection of work from very talented members of two distinct artistic groups.

Nelli Gallop is the Art Facilitator for the Exhibition, and her Classy Arts group comprises four of the artists being displayed.

“Susie Peake had for many years promoted an annual art exhibition for her students,” Nelli said.

“Susie now works with Phoenix Nambucca Valley, and we have worked together on ‘Wildlife’ to give our artists an exhibiting platform.”

Contributing artists are Barbara Mott, Carmel Mott, Kristine Reynolds, Abbey Jae, Alan Mills, Edward Barns and Marnie Russell.

The artists have been working hard all year to bring you this year’s exhibition with 10 percent of all sales going to support WIRES.

“Last year a percentage of proceeds went to Fred Hollows Foundation, and this year the artists agreed to support WIRES,” said Nelli.

“There’s been a lot of interest in the artwork available, especially the work on our poster of ‘Matilda’, the cockatoo by Barbara Mott.

“In the spirit of raising funds for good causes, and good people, we have created an online auction to enable people to bid on Matilda,” said Nelli.

Those interested can bid on ‘Matilda’ online from now until the exhibition opens on December 18.

To bid visit https://forms.gle/3CQPP92JSamr5R1j8.

The Exhibition opens on December 18 from 10 am – 1:00pm at the Phoenix Gallery, 88 High Street, Bowraville.

‘Wildlife’ will be running until the end of January 2022.

You can see more of the art on www.facebook.com/artwithheartnambuccavalley/.

The organisers are looking forward to seeing the community get behind this fabulous event.

For any additional information email [email protected].

By Karen GRIBBIN