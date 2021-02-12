Win a portrait prize from local artist Georgie Lucock.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A FUNDRAISER for the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery will see the lucky winner getting a portrait done of themselves or a loved one by local artist Georgie Lucock.

Georgie is a well known local artist and photographer. Georgie’s work has been hung in major National Art prizes including Archibald National Portrait Prize (Photography), Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA) drawing prize, EMSLA Still Life Award, and she was a finalist in the International M.I.L.K competition and was featured in a published book and worldwide exhibitions.

In both 2015 and 2018 Ms Lucock was a finalist in the JADA at Grafton Regional Gallery and has featured there as an Artist in Residence.

Georgie’s fascination for people fuels her passion to record memories and moments for people with various mediums including pyrography, inks, watercolours and etching.

Georgie can’t wait to get started once the raffle is drawn.

So if you haven’t been down to see the Archibald Prize yet grab yourself a ticket in the raffle while you are there.

A spokesperson for the Gallery said the portrait prize will be, “A truly unique and priceless work of art and experience to treasure.

“Georgie’s portraits in her distinctive edgy and intricate style have earned her accolades.”

The spokesperson added, “Funds raised go towards expanding our Regional Gallery’s collection for all to enjoy.”

Tickets are only $5 each and can be purchased online on raffletix or at The Regional Gallery.

The raffle will be drawn on March 6 2021.

The portrait prize is to celebrate Australia’s most famous portrait prize, the Archibald Prize 2019, which is in Coffs Harbour until March 6.

The Young Archies exhibition runs alongside the Archibald Prize at the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

The Young Archies features some of our own Coffs Coast faces created by local young artists.

By Sandra MOON