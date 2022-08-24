Wingham Music Festival: big name line-up and festival vibes

WINGHAM Music Festival welcomes audiences from far and wide with a leading line-up of international artists and local bands performing.

The three-day festival – Friday 14 October to Sunday 16 October 2022 – has three headliners: one for each day.

The Black Sorrows head-up Friday, Darryl Braithwaite tops the bill on Saturday and The Waifs head-up Sunday.

Local performers include Jake Davey from Taree, Glen Meade hailing from the Great Lakes region, Forster’s The Big Fins and Jackson Rafferty from Port Macquarie.

Other artists to appear include Bill Chambers, The Wolfe Brothers, Dom Turner, Imogen Clarke, 19-Twenty and so many more.

Well-known amongst music festival aficionados, the town of Wingham on the NSW Mid Coast will welcome back Wingham Music Festival with a stellar line-up worthy of any grand music festival in Australia.

Postponed in 2021, the Festival returns in 2022 boosted by generous financial support from the NSW Government’s Regional Events Acceleration Fund.

Festival Coordinator Donna Ballard said, “After a two-year break, we were determined to reshape and refresh the Festival and this line-up truly is a dream come true for us.

“While it was disappointing having to postpone last year’s event, funding from the Regional Event’s Acceleration Fund has meant we’re able to come back and offer something even bigger and better this year.”

Since its inception in 2007 the Wingham Festival has grown to become a much-loved annual event in the community calendar.

The Festival returns to its original site on Central Park, a location that allows visitors to easily get to the town’s cafes, boutiques and heritage listed buildings.

Festival attendees can bring their chair to the expansive marquee and set-up in front of the mainstage to listen to more than 30 acts featuring over 100 musicians over three brilliant days of music.

Donna added, “They could also throw a rug under the bright flag sails and sip on drinks from our local featured distillers and absorb the vibe of the music and surrounds.”

Alongside the plethora of live music, the festival also features artisans showcasing their handmade wares and artworks, workshops are held across the weekend and visitors enjoy the best in food and delicacies from local businesses from the Mid Coast NSW region.

The Festival atmosphere is brought to life with stilt walkers, circus performers and belly dancers.

There’s yoga and tai chi to participate in and Indigenous storytelling, while children can play in the Kids Zone.

Over the last fifteen years music fans have travelled to the Mid Coast region to not only enjoy the very best in music but also take in the beauty of this less-travelled coastal region of NSW.

The town of Wingham is in the Manning Valley, tucked in from the Barrington Coast, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Manning River and expansive National Parks.

A Google search says it’s 231kms from Coffs Harbour to Wingham, that’s around two-and-a-half hours driving.

Taree Airport is 20 minutes from Wingham and visitors are encouraged to stay in Taree, Forster and Port Macquarie that are easily accessible to/from Wingham and offer fabulous accommodation services, said the organisers.

Ticket holders staying in these neighbouring towns can use the daily shuttle services to and from Wingham to make transport to the festival even easier.

A full listing of artists is available on the website – https://akoostik.com.au/.

Tickets are on sale now via Oztix.

By Andrea FERRARI