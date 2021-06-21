Wins for Karuah Roos and Rooettes as Ben Langdon is honoured

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY was a very emotional and tough game for the Karuah Roos, with the recent sad loss of their brother, team mate, son, father, fiancé and all round very special one of a kind bloke Ben Langdon.

The Club would like to thank the Hinton Hornets for their kind words and minute of silence before the game.

The Roos Captain Mitch O’Bryan scored first to take the score to 4-0.

The Roos defence was on fire, keeping the Hornets out until just before the end of the first half before the Hornets scored two tries to rake the score to 12-4 at half time.

Karuah’s Ben Feeney scored in under five minutes into the second half to take the score to Roos 8 – Hornets 12.

Then Adam Crampton scored for the Roos with Sam Croese converting to put the Roos back in front 14-12.

With tempers running a little hot the Roos had two in the bin and the Hornets one.

Hinton was next to score to restore their lead at 16-14.

But the Roos dug deep and Adam Crampton was in for his second of the day and Sam Croese converted to put the Roos back in front 18-16.

Karuah’s Simi Asomua was next to score and Sam Croese converted to take the full time score to Karuah 26 – Hinton 16.

Meanwhile in the women’s game, the Karuah Rooette’s are still on the winning streak with another victory on Saturday at Dora Creek, winning 36-0.

Robyn Draper and Lexi Beagan both scored three tries each and Ebony Oakley scored one try and converted four.

This Saturday Karuah Rugby League Football Club are holding the Indigeous round at home with the Rooettes up against Maitland United kicking off at 1.45.

There will then be a smoking ceremony before the Roos kick off against Gloucester at 3pm.

The Club extends thanks to all the clubs and everyone that has donated to help support Ben’s beautiful girls.

R.I.P Ben.

By Sonja EVANS