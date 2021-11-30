Woman Charged following Drug Offences After Boat Rescue

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A WOMAN has been charged with drug-related offences after being rescued from a drifting boat near Port Stephens this week.

About 3.45pm on Saturday 27 November 2021, Marine Rescue notified Port Stephens Water Police that a small boat was suffering mechanical issues and drifting a short distance off Tomaree Headland at Shoal Bay.



Water Police attended, navigating heavy rain and 25 knots south-westerly winds, and located a three-metre tinny with a 35-year-old woman on board.

The woman was given a life jacket by police, before being towed to the Shoal Bay Boat Ramp.

In a subsequent search of the vessel and woman’s belongings, officers seized methamphetamine (ice) and cannabis.

Further inquiries identified that the boat was unregistered and without mandatory emergency equipment.

The Nelson Bay woman was issued a Court Attendance Notice (CAN) for two counts of possessing prohibited drugs.

She is due to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 10 January 2022.

The woman was also issued three infringements for mastering an unregistered vessel, not wearing PFD when boating a long vessel less than 4.8 metres, and not carrying specified safety equipment.

By Tara CAMPBELL