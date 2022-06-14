Women encouraged to Return to Work supported by the NSW Government

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOMEN looking for work will be encouraged to apply for a grants program to assist the return to the workforce.

As part of a $32 million investment by the NSW Government, eligible women will be able to apply for grants of up to $5,000 to fund new work wardrobes, technology, and training to help them.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Premier Dominic Perrottet encouraged eligible women to apply for the ‘Return to Work’ program grant and tailored support from a ‘Return to Work’ Coordinator.

“The program is already helping thousands of women to meet their employment and education goals – I want this program to support as many women as possible to find secure employment,” Mr Perrottet said.

“This is an opportunity to build the confidence and financial independence for women who need it most.”

Feedback was sought on previous results of the program before recommitting to the grants stream.

Over 1,500 women provided feedback, with 65 percent of women securing employment, 73 percent applying for or starting education and training and 98.5 percent finding the program helpful.

The ‘Return to Work’ program was initially announced as part of the 2020-21 NSW Budget in response to the number of women who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasurer Matt Kean says that priority will be given to women in industries and regional areas which were significantly impacted by the pandemic.

The ‘Return to Work’ Program will continue next financial year.

The new Return to Work Toolkit is available on the NSW Government website to provide additional employment resources and information for women.

For more information, or to apply, visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/toolkits-and-resources/return-to-work-toolkit.

By Tara CAMPBELL