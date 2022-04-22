Women for Women of the Big Wet – A Unique Fundraiser coming to the Music Station Macksville

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN the wake of the recent North Coast flood devastation we have seen so many inspiring examples of the great Aussie spirit where we help our mates in need.

Mid North Coast musician, the beautifully unique Heather Rose, has taken that spirit to the next level by coming up with a very special way to help.

Heather desperately wanted to do something for flood victims however found going to the affected areas was not practical and donating to a face-less charity was also an unappealing option.

In the knowledge that older women of a certain age are the highest growing homeless population in the country she decided she would find one woman who had lost everything in the floods and raise funds to help them using the gift of music.

Once Heather had identified a very worthy recipient in the town of Coraki she approached some other Mid North Coast lady musicians to assist her.

News Of The Area spoke to Heather Rose who said, “I asked some of my professional female musician friends if they would be interested in being part of this show, and before I even told them any of the details, their immediate response was yes.”

Heather added, “The Music Station Macksville is the only venue with its own piano at the moment and owner Rob Torelli has kindly offered his venue for free and is doing sound and lights with lots of fiddly behind the scenes things.”

Heather Rose will share the stage with the massively popular Wild Women of Anywhere Beach, some beautiful classical guitar from Karin Braidwood and an appearance by renowned cellist Georgie Ostenfeld.

The two hour feast of music will be called ‘Women for Women of the Big Wet’ and will take place at the Music Station in Princes Street, Macksville from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday 1 May.

Tickets are $20 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Heather’s chosen lady and can be purchased from Hello World Travel Nambucca Heads, Music Station Macksville or online at www.eventbrite.com.au.

Heather concluded by saying, “We will also be running a raffle with ten fabulous prizes from generous Nambucca Valley businesses who have opened their hearts.”

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event or before the event at The Music Station Macksville or Hello World Travel Nambucca Heads.

By Mick BIRTLES