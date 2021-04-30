Women’s Over 30’s Football Competition Kicks Off With A Bang

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Woolgoolga Cougars defeated the Nambucca Strikers 5-2 in a goal fest in the women’s over 30’s competition.

Spirits were high in the opening fixtures of the 8 team competition as Wildcat’s Jada Johnson and Jas Bennett told News Of The Area.

“Woolgoolga is fielding a fairly new team this year who are showing great spirit in what’s looking like a strong competition.

“We have some great new players but also a lot of experience with some players playing with the club for over 10 years.

“We are excited to be playing again and appreciative of the support of North Coast Football for the Over 30s competition and look forward to what’s to come this season,” they said.

Woolgoolga club president Peter Knott was also in the celebratory spirit, “Woolgoolga United is celebrating 50 years of kicking goals for the community in 2021 and it’s shaping up to be the strongest year yet for Woolgoolga United with over 400 registered players in 27 teams.

“We are very excited to celebrate 50 years with the Woolgoolga community and excitement is building in the club for the World Cup 2023 which has helped grow our senior women’s divisions allowing us to field two full squads.

“There’s lots of work occurring on extending our clubhouse and upgrading the fields which is great for local football.

“We are extremely grateful for all our sponsors who keep our club going including major sponsors Seaview Tavern Woolgoolga and Woolgoolga Real Estate.

“Celebrations for our 50th year are being organised with details to be released shortly,” said Peter.

By David WIGLEY