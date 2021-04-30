Women’s Over 30’s Football Competition Kicks Off With A Bang

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SPIRITS were high as the women’s over 30’s football competition kicked off last Thursday at the Coffs Harbour Sport and Leisure Park.

Once the referee blew the whistle it was down to business as Coffs United, Woolgoolga and Sawtell recorded convincing wins, while the Dorrigo Blackbutts and Boambee Eagles shared the points with a 1-1 draw.

We didn’t see the goal of the season but we might well have seen the photobomb of the season in round one.

The Coffs United Lionesses couldn’t contain their laughter when Lauren Kneale from Corindi photo bombed their team photo which epitomised the spirit the matches were played in.

The levels of experience ranged from seasoned campaigners to players making their football debut.

Rachel Killen gave up football in 2019 but has reignited her passion for the game in the over 30’s midweek competition.

“I came into the club in 2013 and started playing premier league and the core group of girls from last night have been at the club for many years and we had been in premier league grand finals for 2013 winners, 2014, runner up, 2015 winners, then a lot of us retired in 2019.

“So to come back was like getting the band back together, a reunion so to speak,” said Rachel.

Judith McNeil is normally on the sidelines cheering on her three children and relished her first ever match on the big pitch.

“That was my first ever game of proper soccer, I played a little bit of six-a-side last year and this year, I had an amazing time last night.

“It was awesome to run around on the big field and experience what three of my kids do each weekend, the ladies were all super welcoming, such a great way to get fit and make new friends,” said Judith.

Lisa Webb from Corindi echoed the jovial nature of the competition.

“I think it’s awesome that we have eight teams in the Over 30’s women’s competition this year, it’s the highest number we’ve seen in years, a real testament to the growing interest in both women’s football and that sport is important for all ages.

“Coming back to the new season is such a great feeling, sport builds so many new friendships and it’s always great to joke and laugh on the field with friends from other places you wouldn’t normally have known,” she said.

The over 30’s competition is always full of laughter, a reason why the competition continues to grow in the region.

For Coffs United president Jodi Wood, the midweek competition has been a pathway back into football.

“The team is so excited to be back playing together again after a two year hiatus, we were keen to play together last season but when COVID hit, like many older women, sport and other social outlets had to take a back seat to home schooling our kids and juggling working from home.

“This made our comeback even sweeter, it had been a long time coming, after two full years off football though we were nervous to play our first game so we were thrilled with a 6-0 victory against the Corindi Breakers.

“When we started in the competition all those years ago, there were only minimal teams and most of our opposition were women who had never played football before.

“It’s great to see eight strong teams this year all made up with a mixture of new players but also some really quality ex-premier league women.

“Not sure we will be able to maintain our undefeated record this season but we will sure give it a crack and I think we will be there at final times again this year.

“Either way we are looking forward to some fun and fitness with a great bunch of women, playing for a great club,” said Jodi.

The surge in female football has been a driving force behind the overall growth in the Australian game in recent years and from the high-spirited camaraderie last Thursday, it’s easy to see why.

By David WIGLEY