Woodstock in the Valley sets February date

WOODSTOCK in the Valley, the Nambucca Valley festival, has set a new date after deciding to postpone its music, food and entertainment event scheduled for 6 November.

“It will now be held on 19 February 2022,” Diane Potter, Project Manager with Nambucca Rotary told News Of The Area.

“This is due to the COVID-19 restrictions that would still be in place limiting the number of participants and their ability to enjoy the festival in the way in which it is intended.

“Hopefully by February restrictions will have been lifted so we can all enjoy the day.”

Woodstock in the Valley organisers are confirming fifteen main acts which will perform over two stages; with other festival attractions of market stalls, food, kiddies’ fun and workshops on topics such as music impro, yoga, tie-dying and candle making.

There will be street performers and buskers from 12-noon until 12-midnight.

“The line-up will be announced very soon,” said Dianne.

For further information see: https://woodstockinthevalley.com.

By Andrea FERRARI