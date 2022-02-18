Woodstock in the Valley sets new date for May

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIRD time lucky for Woodstock in the Valley.

That is the hope for the organisers of the family, music festival, fun day that has been postponed twice due to Covid-related challenges.

Dianne Potter, Project Manager with Nambucca Rotary told News Of The Area, “Woodstock in the Valley has again been rescheduled due to COVID.

“It will now be held on Saturday 14 May 2022.

“It is very important to the organisers that the festival is held in a way that captures the spirit of Woodstock and it was felt the requirements didn’t support that.

“The line-up is unchanged and we’re very grateful to all of the acts for sticking with us, we all know it’s going to be a great event.

“We have some fabulous local bands such as Raven, Loose Cannons, Lucy’s Sky, Snez and Stewart Peters, and Georgia Rayner.

“Some great out of town attractions will put on an amazing show with acts such as The Steve Edmonds Band whose show features Jimi Hendrix tributes; Creedence and Friends and Not Neil Young hitting the stage.

“We’re calling out for rides and entertainment for Kiddies Corner as well as market stalls and anyone wanting to host a workshop for people wanting to learn things like tie dyeing, candle making, yoga or maybe a musical instrument.”

Up and coming musicians are encouraged to come along and busk or book for a stint on the acoustic stage.

Many people remember the first Woodstock in the Valley held in August 2019 and are very excited to see it happening again.

“The street performers and buskers really added to the festival feeling so hopefully we will get a big turn out again this time.

“So, get out the costumes, book your ticket, book your camping, and get ready for a fun-filled family day in our own little Valley,” says Dianne.

All tickets, camping and market stall information is available at www.woodstockinthevalley.com.

By Andrea FERRARI