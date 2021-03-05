Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour Red Cross Branches take to the streets to fundraise

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AUSTRALIAN Red Cross has been reaching out to Australians for more than 70 years during the month of March to help support the humanitarian work of the organisation in local communities.

This year the Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour Red Cross Branches will again be fundraising and seeking help with slight changes due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The usual Doorknock Campaign will be very limited but volunteers will be conducting street collections and various fundraising initiatives.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Red Cross volunteers have had a particularly busy year with responses to bushfires and floods.

The ongoing support to victims of these disasters has seen home visits, support dealing with grant applications, assisting with mental health issues and providing advice in seeking support for animals.

They are currently providing assistance in the Corindi flood area.

Woolgoolga Branch members are manning street stalls at shopping centres and markets to appeal for your help.

They ask that you give generously to support their local programs: knitting and distributing their loveable Trauma Teddies to children in crisis, providing hands on contact with aged care residents along with a friendly chat and a few jokes, providing trained and empathetic support through disasters, and a monthly entertaining and home-baked friendship afternoon tea for seniors.

If you would like to know more about the work of the Red Cross please call 0418646801 or speak to one of our local volunteers.

By Robyn ROOTH