Woolgoolga Art Gallery opens its member artists’ new exhibition What a Relief printing show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA Art Gallery (WAG) presents ‘What a Relief’ – a new exhibition of relief printmaking.

Sherilyn Hawley from WAG explained to News Of The Area, “Relief printing is a broad term to describe the process of printing from a raised surface, sometimes linoleum, rubber, metal or wood.

“The printing surface is cut away and raised areas are then inked and printed to paper.”



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Artists exhibiting are nine talented members of Woolgoolga Gallery’s social group, ‘Monday morning printmakers’, which was formed to work on the nationwide exhibition ‘Wall of Wings’ in 2019.

On display will be a circa 1920’s railway timetable print press along with tools the group use for printmaking and the process of Linocuts.

There will be a workshop on Linocut printing to coincide with the Exhibition, on 15/16 May, facilitated by Jo Holdsworth – information will be at the Gallery.

What is the appeal of doing Linocut?

Group member Karen Thio, the creator of a wonderful print she calls ‘Magpie drinking’, said art was always her passion and after leaving school she attended Sydney College of Art and the National Art School, her specialty being printmaking.

She entered the workforce and for 40 years she concentrated on work and family.

Now retired she has thrown herself back into her printmaking.

She loves the process and design, she finds the etching soothing and loves the surprise reward when the print is revealed at the end of the process.

Karen’s favourite subject is birds and has been hand-raising companion parrots for fifteen years.

Spending a lot of time at Emerald Aviaries, Emerald Beach she knows their every detail, from their structure to each individual personality.

She expresses these nuances in her work.

Her personal message is, “When you are young follow your heart, adjust your circumstances and you will find your way back to art.”

What a Relief opens May 8th until May 31 at Woolgoolga Gallery, 73 Turon Pde, Woolgoolga.

Open daily 10am – 4pm – entry is gold coin.

By Andrea FERRARI