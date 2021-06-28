Woolgoolga Art Gallery’s Lillipilli Exhibition announces closing date for entries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA Gallery’s major annual Lillipilli Art and Craft Exhibition – a legend in the NSW’s North Coast art world – announces its entry closing date, inspiring a flurry of painting in preparation.

With entries closing on August 13, September will be a big month for Woolgoolga Gallery as the almost 40-year long Lillipilli Art and Craft Exhibition opens.

“We are expecting around 200 entries, going by what is happening in other galleries, and with the lock down last year everyone has been keenly painting,” Sherilyn Hawley from Woolgoolga Gallery told News Of The Area.

“Landscapes usually have the most entries.”

The volunteer-run exhibition attracts prize money of almost $5,000.

There will be six sections each with first and second prizes, plus a major prize for the grand champion.

There will be five independent judges and a people’s choice award.

A renowned event in the art calendar, drawing entries from all over NSW and interstate, Lillipilli was always managed by Woolgoolga Art Group, previously held in two different locations in Coffs Harbour.

“This was in the 80s – it was brought back to Woolgoolga in 2014,” said Sherilyn.

Woolgoolga Art Group, Gallery Co-ordinator, Jane Mann said, “The exhibition is a win for the gallery and the Woolgoolga businesses who sponsor the event as it brings visitors to town to see the art and visit our shops and cafes.

“Artists from many areas make a point of visiting Lillipilli to ensure they remain relevant in current art trends.”

Lillipilli’s opening night will be 3 September and closes 5 October and falls during the NSW school holidays.

Entries will close 13 August and the form can be found on the Woolgoolga Gallery Website to download at

http://www.woolgoolgagallery.com.au/?p=4919.

By Andrea FERRARI