Woolgoolga Art Gallery’s Lillipilli show opens with local winners

LILLIPILLI Art and Craft Exhibition, Woolgoolga Art Gallery’s (WAG) major exhibition of the year, opened on Friday 26 November with a rainy early evening which cleared in time for visitors to get in the door without getting soaked.

This year’s entries were bright and a bit different and were said to be of a high standard, WAG spokesperson Sherilyn Hawley told News Of The Area.



“The gallery looked beautiful, the exhibition was well put together and a pleasure to the eye,” she said.

President Carolyn Boyden announced the winners with popular choices.

The Woolgoolga Art group members did exceptionally well with member Merryl Neylon taking out the Major Prize.

“The judges had a difficult time finding the overall grand champion of the Woolgoolga Art prize, but decided on the portrait of a woman looking out a window by Merryl Neylon,” said Sherilyn.

“Judges commented that the painting was reminiscent of how many people are longing to get back to a normal life after COVID.

“The painting is thoughtful and powerful.

“It was thrilling to see the reaction of the winners showing their emotion and excitement.”

Steve Pickering, one of the five judges, from Coldstream Gallery, Ulmarra said, “The judging was a challenge, but the quality of work was outstanding, making it very difficult.”

First prize in Steve’s section of Landscapes was Misty Morning by Glo Hill.

Steve said about Misty Morning, “The artwork has wonderful depth, beautiful colours and the focus on the trees and the use of the mat was wonderful, it was a deserving winner.”

Carolyn thanked the volunteers for their hard work for making the exhibition a success.

“Without so many volunteers putting up their hand to do a variety of jobs we wouldn’t have Lillipilli,” said Carolyn.

The Lillipilli exhibition runs until 13 December, 2021.

Woolgoolga Art Gallery is located at 73 Turon Pde, Woolgoolga, and is open 10am to 4pm daily.

For information phone 02 6654 1054.

By Andrea FERRARI