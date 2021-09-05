Woolgoolga Art Group celebrates Rotary’s centenary with new exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Woolgoolga Art Gallery is working with Woolgoolga Rotary to celebrate 100 years of Rotary in Australia.

“The year, 2021 is a celebration of a hundred years of Rotary and the Woolgoolga branch of Rotary are engaging with Woolgoolga Art Group to hold an exhibition and competition during October, opening on 8 October until 2 November 2021,” said Norm Mitchener, from Woolgoolga Rotary.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The competition involves youth and open sections, and works will display Rotary’s achievements and engagement with the local community and internationally.

Jane Mann from Woolgoolga Gallery told News Of The Area, “During difficult times Rotary looks at community needs and tries to address them.

“Rotary helps build the local community and supports local youth as a priority.

“Local initiatives include the Science and Engineering challenge involving regional high schools to benefit skills enhancement; Youth driver awareness provides lifesaving road safety education to young people and youth leadership training courses to name a few.

“Rotary is well-known in Woolgoolga for having run secondhand furniture auctions on the first Saturday of the month for over 30 years.”

Julie shares a couple of Rotary community collaborations as inspiration.

“With a lot of hard work from Friends and Rotarians, a Sensory Garden was established in the grounds of Mullaway Public School.

“The garden provides a new area for students to explore; teachers can accompany their class students for sensory activities; and school staff can use the garden at lunch time rather than sitting in the staff room.

“The idea for the garden came from Mullaway Parents and Citizens Club, who pitched the project to Woolgoolga Rotary at last year’s ‘Pitch a Project’, winning the day.”

Another idea that could inspire an artwork is the Science and Engineering Challenge.

Six schools came to Woolgoolga High from far and wide, including Coffs Harbour High, Toormina High, and Bishop Druitt College.

“Challenges included building a bionic hand, a hovercraft, a turbine and an earthquake proof tower using just rudimentary components.”

Written entries close at midnight on 17 September and artworks will need to be delivered to the Gallery by 6 October.

This exhibition is open to Woolgoolga Gallery members while the youngsters’ category is open to all local children aged 12 to 17 years.

By Andrea FERRARI