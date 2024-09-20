Woolgoolga Artists Inspired By Diwali



WOOLGOOLGA Art Gallery (WAG) is hosting a Diwali 2024 exhibition featuring works by local artists.

Diwali is the “The Festival of Lights” and is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and other religions.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

It symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, which naturally inspires creativity.

The festival is between 31 October 31 and 1 November.

In preparation, one group of artists organised an “en plein air” painting session of the Guru Nanak Sikh temple.

“En plein air painting is about leaving the four walls of your studio behind and experiencing painting and drawing in the landscape,” WAG spokesperson Jess Portsmouth told News Of The Area.

“The practice goes back centuries but was truly made into an art form by the French Impressionists.

“En plein air is the French expression for ‘in the open air’.”

“It was very interesting painting the temple when we mostly paint more natural landscapes,” one of the artists said.

“I was trying to avoid those difficult-to-paint horse statues in front of the temple, but they just galloped on into view,” said another.

Participating in the painting workshop at the temple were WAG water colourists and acrylic, oils and pastel artists.

Passing motorists slowed and waved and locals visiting the temple dropped by to observe and talk to the artists as they worked.

Woolgoolga Art Group President Jai Waters said it was great to learn about Diwali and the Sikh religion.

WAG has organised other workshops at the gallery for local artists wanting to create works for the upcoming exhibition.

The Woolgoolga Diwali Art Exhibition opens at 6pm on Friday 4 October.

Local musicians Rasayana Sacred Sound will perform.

By Andrea FERRARI

